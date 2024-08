TAYLOR RELEASED FROM MINNESOTA PRISON

KIM TAYLOR HAS BEEN RELEASED FROM A MINNESOTA FEDERAL PRISON AFTER SHE SERVED FOUR MONTHS FOR FEDERAL VOTER FRAUD CHARGES.

THE 50-YEAR-OLD TAYLOR, WHO IS THE WIFE OF WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR, WILL NOW SERVE FOUR MONTHS OF HOME CONFINEMENT HERE IN SIOUX CITY.

SHE WAS CONVICTED LAST NOVEMBER BY A FEDERAL JURY OF 26 COUNTS OF PROVIDING FALSE INFORMATION IN REGISTERING AND VOTING, THREE COUNTS OF FRAUDULENT REGISTRATION AND 23 COUNTS OF FRAUDULENT VOTING.

TAYLOR WAS RELEASED FROM THE MINIMUM SECURITY PRISON AT WASECA, MINNESOTA ON FRIDAY.

HER SENTENCE REMAINS UNDER APPEAL.

JEREMY TAYLOR TOLD KSCJ NEWS BACK IN MARCH THAT HE WOULD NOT SEEK REELECTION TO THE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS.