STATE PATROL INVESTIGATES TWO SMALL PLANE CRASHES IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL WAS CALLED TO THE SCENE OF TWO SEPARATE SMALL PLANE CRASHES MONDAY MORNING IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA.

THE STATE PATROL IS THE LEAD INVESTIGATING AGENCY ON THE PLANE CRASH THAT OCCURRED IN KNOX COUNTY AROUND 9:30 A.M. ABOUT 4 MILES SOUTHWEST OF CROFTON, NEBRASKA.

FIRST RESPONDERS LOCATED THE PILOT, WHO WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED AT THE SCENE.

THE PILOT WAS THE LONE OCCUPANT OF THAT PLANE.

THE SECOND CRASH OCCURRED A SHORT TIME LATER NEAR WAYNE, NEBRASKA.

THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS THE LEAD INVESTIGATING AGENCY ON THAT INCIDENT.

DETAILS WILL BE RELEASED BY THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE WHEN POSSIBLE.

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD HAS BEEN CONTACTED AND WILL INVESTIGATE BOTH CRASHES.

