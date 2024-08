MORNINGSIDE AG PROGRAM DONATES PRODUCE TO FOOD BANK

STUDENTS AND STAFF FROM MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY’S APPLIED AGRICULTURE AND FOOD STUDIES PROGRAM DONATED PRODUCE FROM THEIR ON-CAMPUS GARDEN TO THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND MONDAY.

VALERIE PETERSEN, ASSOCIATE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE FOOD BANK, SAYS IT’S A GREAT PARTNERSHIP WITH THE UNIVERSITY TO RECEIVE FRESHLY PICKED PRODUCE:

A WIDE VARIETY OF FRESH VEGGIES WERE LOADED ON TO A FOOD BANK TRUCK BY STUDENTS AND STAFF DURING THE HOT AFTERNOON:

OVER THE SUMMER, STUDENTS AND STAFF TENDED TO THE GARDEN.

DAN WITTEN IS AN ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF AGRICULTURE AT MORNINGSIDE AND IS ALSO A FOOD BANK BOARD MEMBER.

HE SAYS EVERYONE IS ON BOARD TO MAKE THIS AN ONGOING PARTNERSHIP:

HE SAYS THE STUDENTS IN THE PROGRAM STARTED PLANTING EARLY IN THE SPRING SEMESTER:

THE STUDENTS HAVE ALSO DONATED FOOD TO LOCAL PANTRIES INCLUDING A HUNDRED POUNDS OF CUCUMBERS TO GRACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH WHICH IS LOCATED NEXT TO THE CAMPUS.