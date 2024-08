THE FEMA DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER IS NOW OPEN IN UNION COUNTY.

THE DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER IS LOCATED AT 305 SOUTH DERBY LANE IN NORTH SIOUX CITY AND IS OPEN FROM 7AM-7PM SEVEN DAYS A WEEK.

UNION COUNTY RESIDENTS AFFECTED BY THE JUNE, 2024 FLOOD HAVE 60 DAYS FROM AUGUST 15TH TO APPLY FOR INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE.

YOU CAN ALSO APPLY ONLINE AT WWW-DOT-DISASTERASSISTANCE-DOTGOV OR PHONE 800-621-3362.