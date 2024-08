TWO INJURED IN I-29 ACCIDENT

BOTH DRIVERS WERE INJURED AND HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A TWO VEHCLE ACCIDENT SATURDAY MORNING ON INTERSTATE 29 IN MONONA COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 7:30 A,M. WHEN A SOUTHBOUND SEMI STRUCK THE REAR OF A DODGE DAKOTA BEING PULLED BY A NISSAN PICKUP.

THE DRIVER OF THE NISSAN, 49-YEAR-OLD JUAN CARDENAS CHAVEZ OF DENISON, AND THE SEMI DRIVER, 64-YEAR-OLD THEODORE ARMSTRONG OF BELMONT, NORTH CAROLINA, WERE BOTH TRANSPORTED TO BURGESS HEALTH CENTER IN ONAWA.

THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AT MILE MARKER 117 NEAR ONAWA.