FUTURE OF COLLAPSED PLYMOUTH COUNTY BRIDGE IS UNKNOWN

THE FUTURE OF A RURAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY BRIDGE THAT COLLAPSED SOUTH OF STRUBLE THURSDAY NIGHT REMAINS IN DOUBT.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE BRIDGE AT 120TH STREET COLLAPSED AFTER A SEMI HAULING AN OVERSIZED LOAD OF ROUND HAY BALES TRIED TO CROSS IT.

THE SEMI DRIVER, IDENTIFIED AS CONNER FRASCH, WAS NOT INJURED.

MARK UTESCH FARMS LAND ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BRIDGE:

UTESCH1 OC……..TO MY FARMS. :14

UTESCH IS HOPEFUL THAT THE BRIDGE WILL BE REPLACED:

UTESCH2 OC…I’M THE GUY. :17

UTESCH SAYS HE DID NOT USE THE BRIDGE TO MOVE HEAVY LOADS OR EQUIPMENT:

UTESCH3 OC……..WIDE EQUIPMENT. :22

NO ONE LIVES ON THE MILE WEST OF THE BRIDGE ALONG 120TH.

THE TRUCK HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THE COLLAPSE SCENE, BUT A NUMBER OF THE ROUND BALES IT WAS HAULING REMAIN AT THE SITE ALONG WEST BRANCH CREEK.

Photos courtesy KLEM/Plymouth County Engineer