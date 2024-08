ARTSPLASH FESTIVAL TO CELEBRATE 30TH YEAR

WITH THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER COVERED IN COLORFUL CLOTH BY AMANDA BROWDER’S RAZZLE DAZZLE ARTWORK, THE CENTER IS NOW PREPARING FOR ITS 30TH YEAR OF ARTSPLASH.

SPOKESPERSON SUMMER AMMOND SAYS THE FESTIVAL EVENT WILL ONCE AGAIN BE HELD ON THE ART CENTER GROUNDS THIS COMING SATURDAY AND SUNDAY:

THOSE ARTISTS FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY AND THE SIOUXLAND AREA WILL DISPLAY THEIR PAINTINGS, PHOTOS, PRINTS, JEWELRY, CERAMICS, FIBER, GLASS, WOOD, METAL, AND MIXED MEDIA WORKS.

JUDGES WILL VISIT THE BOOTHS AND DETERMINE THE WINNERS OF $7,500 IN TOTAL PRIZE MONEY.

THERE WILL ALSO BE LIVE ENTERTAINMENT AND ART ACTIVITIES FOR BOTH GROWN UPS AND CHILDREN:

ALL OF THE KIDS AND ADULT’S ART ACTIVITIES ARE FREE THANKS TO SPONSORS.

THE SIOUX CITY INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL WILL ALSO BE SHOWING SHORT FILMS INSIDE THE ART CENTER.

AMMOND SAYS YOU WILL ALSO BE ABLE TO VISIT WITH ARTIST AMANDA BROWDER, WHO CREATED RAZZLE DAZZLE, AND BUY A SPECIALLY DESIGNED FESTIVAL T-SHIRT.

YOU CAN ALSO STILL VOLUNTEER TO HELP OUT THIS WEEKEND:

ART CENTER DIRECTOR TODD BEHRENS SAYS THE STREETS AROUND THE ART CENTER WILL BE COMPLETELY OR PARTIALLY CLOSED TO TRAFFIC LATE THIS WEEK FOR THE FESTIVAL:

THAT INCLUDES PIERCE STREET AND THE WEST LANE OF NEBRASKA STREET AS WELL AS 3RD STREET.

ARTSPLASH HAS FREE ADMISSION THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AND IS OPEN FROM 10AM-5PM EACH DAY.

PARKING IS AVAILABLE AT THE TYSON EVENT CENTER WITH HANDICAP PARKING AVAILABLE AT THE JUNE E. NYLEN CENTER PARKING LOT.