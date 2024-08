SIOUX CITY SCHOOL YEAR BEGINS WITH EARLY OUT FRIDAY

CLASSES ARE BACK IN SESSION FOR SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC SCHOOLS.

STUDENTS RETURNING FOR THE FIRST DAY OF CLASSES AT THE MORNINGSIDE STEM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL FRIDAY WERE GREETED BY SCHOOL DISTRICT SUPERINTENDENT DR. ROD EARLYWINE:

IT WAS THE LATEST IN A LONG CAREER OF FIRST DAYS FOR DR. EARLEYWINE:

THE RETURNING STUDENTS HAD A SHORT FIRST DAY.

EACH FRIDAY THIS SCHOOL YEAR WILL BE AN EARLY DISMISSAL DAY FOR SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS, WITH STUDENTS GETTING A 2 HOUR EARLY START FOR THEIR WEEKEND.

WELCOME BACK ACTIVITIES WERE HELD AT SOME OF THE CITY’S OTHER ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS.