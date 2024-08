BROWDER’S ART DAZZLES ART CENTER INSIDE & OUT

THE EXTERIOR OF SIOUX CITY’S ART CENTER IS NOW COVERED IN VIBRANT COLORFUL FABRIC AS PART OF ARTIST AMANDA BROWDER’S WORK CALLED “RAZZLE DAZZLE”:

BROWDER’S COMMUNITY-BASED ART PROJECT BEGAN 18-MONTHS AGO WITH AN INVITATION TO SIOUXLAND TO PLEASE DONATE YOUR UNUSED FABRIC. AND, IF YOU HAVE TIME, SIT DOWN AND HELP SEW WHAT WILL BECOME A MASSIVE AND UNFORGETTABLE ARTWORK:

ART CENTER CURATOR CHRISTOPHER ATKINS SAYS THE PROJECT TOOK ROOT AND THAT INVITATION WAS ANSWERED BY HUNDREDS OF VOLUNTEERS WHO DONATED THOUSANDS OF HOURS TO CUT, PIN, AND SEW FABRIC AT PUBLIC SEWING DAYS AT THE ART CENTER AND OTHER SIOUXLAND LOCATIONS:

INSIDE THE ART CENTER, BROWDER’S ARTWORK WILL DAZZLE YOU WHEN THE SUNLIGHT SHINES ON THE WINDOWS COVERED BY THE THE MULTI-COLORED FABRIC:

THE EXHIBITION WILL REMAIN ON DISPLAY THROUGH THE UPCOMING ARTSPLASH CELEBRATION AND ON THROUGH OCTOBER 31ST.