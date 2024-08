MRHD AWARDS MILLION DOLLAR LOCAL GRANT

CATHOLIC CHARITIES OF THE DIOCESE OF SIOUX CITY HAS RECEIVED A ONE MILLION DOLLAR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT MATCH GRANT FROM MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT.

GINA SITZMAN, MRHD’S GRANT COMMITTEE CHAIRPERSON, MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE HARD ROCK CASINO’S ANTHEM VENUE THURSDAY:

THREE NEW JOBS WILL BE CREATED WITH THE EXPANSION AND UP TO THREE MORE WHEN THE NEW WING OPENS.

AMY BLOCH, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF CATHOLIC CHARITIES, ACCEPTED THE MILLION DOLLAR GRANT CHECK FOR THE ANGELINE’S WING $3.2 MILLION DOLLAR CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH PROGRAM:

MRHD HAS INVESTED MORE THAN $54-MILLION DOLLARS IN SIOUXLAND SINCE 1994.WHEN THE GRANT PROGRAM BEGAN.