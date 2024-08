HABITAT FOR HUMANITY BREAKS GROUND ON 3 NEW HOMES

SIOUXLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY BROKE GROUND FOR THEIR NEXT THREE HOMES AT THE CORNER OF MYRTLE STREET AND WEST 21 STREET THURSDAY.

IT’S THE FIRST TIME HABITAT WILL CONDUCT THREE CONSECUTIVE BUILDS ON THREE CONSECUTIVE LOTS.

SHAYLA BECKER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY, SAYS THREE FAMILIES WERE SELECTED TO BE THE “PARTNER FAMILIES” FOR THE HOMES AND WILL COMPLETE THEIR MANDATORY SWEAT EQUITY HOURS TO BUILD THEIR FUTURE HOME.

THEY ARE ALSO SAVING FOR THEIR DOWN PAYMENTS AND BUDGETING FOR THEIR FUTURE HOME MORTGAGES.