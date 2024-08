CITY POLICE IDENTIFY SUSPECT IN KEY CLUB SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED A SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAN AS A SUSPECT WANTED FOR A SHOOTING THAT HAPPENED AT THE 1008 KEY CLUB ON JUNE 23RD.

28 YEAR OLD TRISTIAN ALEJANDRO REYES IS WANTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER.

HE ALLEGEDLY WENT TO THE KEY CLUB LOCATED AT 1008 4TH STREET AROUND 1:40 A.M. AND FIRED SEVERAL SHOTS INTO THE BAR, WHICH INJURED THREE PEOPLE.

REYES IS DESCRIBED AS A HISPANIC MALE WHO IS 5 FOOT 6 OR 5 FOOT 7 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHS 160 POUNDS.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT HIS WHEREABOUTS IS ASKED TO CONTACT THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 712-279-6440 OR CRIME STOPPERS AT 712-258-TIPS.