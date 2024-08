BRENNA BIRD TO SPEAK AT COUNTRY CELEBRATIONS

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD WILL BE IN SIOUX CITY FRIDAY NIGHT.

WOODBURY COUNTY REPUBLICAN CHAIRMAN BOB HENDERSON SAYS BIRD WILL SPEAK AT COUNTRY CELEBRATIONS ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD:

BBIRD4 OC…..SHE REALLY DOES. :17

BIRD HAS BEEN PRO-ACTIVE IN SEVERAL MULTI-STATE LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION INVOLVING A VARIETY OF AGENCIES:

BBIRD5 OC………THAT ONE UP. :09

THE BRENNA BIRD BARN BASH IS A TICKETED EVENT AND INCLUDES A CATERED DINNER AT COUNTRY CELEBRATIONS.

THERE WILL ALSO BE A PIE AUCTION AT THE EVENT WITH DOORS OPEN AT 4:30 P.M.