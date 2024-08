DAY THREE OF THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION IN CHICAGO WILL SEE MINNESOTA GOVERNOR TIM WALZ OFFICIALLY ACCEPT THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR VICE PRESIDENT TONIGHT.

HE’S SET TO TALK ABOUT GROWING UP IN NEBRASKA AND ABOUT HIS AND VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS’ VISION FOR AMERICA.

HE’LL ACCEPT THE NOMINATION AFTER SPEECHES FROM FORMER PRESIDENT BILL CLINTON, TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY PETE BUTTIGIEG AND FORMER HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI.