THUNE HOPES FOR TOP G-O-P SENATE LEADERSHIP POST

SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR JOHN THUNE IS HOPEFUL HE WILL EARN THE TOP G-O-P SPOT IN THE U.S. SENATE.

THUNE IS CURRENTLY IN A THREE-WAY RACE FOR SENATE LEADERSHIP IN THE REPUBLICAN PARTY.

HE’S COMPETING WITH SENATOR JOHN CORNYN OF TEXAS AND SENATOR RICK SCOTT OF FLORIDA WHO ARE BOTH VYING FOR THE POSITION.

THUNE SAYS HE BELIEVES HIS TEAM IS GIVING SENATE REPUBLICANS A VERY PERSUASIVE ARGUMENT, REPRESENTING A NEW GENERATION AND HAVING A DIFFERENT LEADERSHIP STYLE THAN SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL.

MCCONNELL WILL STEP DOWN IN NOVEMBER AFTER SERVING AS THE REPUBLICAN PARTY’S LEADER FOR 18 YEARS.

REPUBLICAN SENATORS WILL VOTE ON HIS REPLACEMENT A WEEK AFTER THE GENERAL ELECTION.