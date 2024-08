ISU ART GALLERY TO DISPLAY HO CHUNK ARTIST’S EXHIBIT

THE MEMORIAL UNION ART GALLERY AT IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY WILL BE HOSTING AN EXHIBIT BY HENRY PAYER, A HO CHUNK ARTIST ENROLLED IN THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA LIVING IN SIOUX CITY.

PAYER’S COLLAGE PAINTINGS REINCORPORATE TRADITIONAL OBJECTS, FORMS, AND MOTIFS USING CONTEMPORARY METHODS AND TECHNIQUES.

THE EXHIBIT TITLED “NEUTRAL GROUND” WILL BE ON DISPLAY AUGUST 26TH THROUGH OCTOBER 6TH IN AMES WITH GALLERY HOURS MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 11AM-4PM AND SUNDAY FROM 1-4PM.

PAYER WILL BE GIVING A LECTURE ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19TH AT 6PM THERE TITLED “HISTORICAL NARRATIVES FROM A HO CHUNK PERSPECTIVE”.

HE HAS EXHIBITED HIS WORK THROUGHOUT THE MIDWEST AS WELL AS VENICE, ITALY AND SPENT TIME AS AN INSTRUCTOR AT THE OSCAR HOWE SUMMER ART INSTITUTE AT THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA