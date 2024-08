HEAVICAN TO RETIRE FROM NEBRASKA SUPREME COURT

THE CHIEF JUSTICE OF THE NEBRASKA SUPREME COURT HAS ANNOUNCED HE IS RETIRING.

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN RECEIVED A LETTER FROM CHIEF JUSTICE MIKE HEAVICAN STATING HIS INTENT TO RETIRE ON OCTOBER 31ST.

PILLEN ISSUED A STATEMENT THANKING HIM FOR HIS AMAZING PUBLIC SERVICE TO THE STATE OF NEBRASKA.

THE GOVERNOR SAYS HEAVICAN HAS SERVED NEBRASKA’S SUPREME COURT WITH PROFESSIONALISM, ROOTED IN DEEP REGARD FOR THE RULE OF LAW.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR JOE KELLY SERVED WITH HEAVICAN IN THE LANCASTER COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE.

KELLY SAYS HEAVICAN HAS BEEN THE PERFECT EXAMPLE OF ALL THAT A PUBLIC SERVANT SHOULD BE.

THE NEBRASKA JUDICIAL NOMINATING COMMISSION WILL SOLICIT THE NAMES OF POTENTIAL NOMINEES TO BE PRESENTED TO GOVERNOR PILLEN FOR CONSIDERATION OF APPOINTMENT TO REPLACE HEAVICAN ON THE HIGH COURT..