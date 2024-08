GRASSLEY THINKS DEMOCRATS ARE IGNORING ISSUES AT THEIR CONVENTION

REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY OF IOWA SAYS HE THINKS DEMOCRATS ARE IGNORING ISSUES AT THEIR NATIONAL CONVENTION IN CHICAGO, BECAUSE THEY ARE MORE CONCERNED ABOUT BASHING FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:

GRASSLEY THINKS THE NATIONAL MEDIA IS IGNORING THE LACK OF POLICY DISCUSSION AT THE CONVENTION AND ARE MORE PROTECTIVE OF KAMALA HARRIS AND THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION;

GRASSLEY SAYS NATIONAL MEDIA SHOULD BE ABLE TO ASK THINGS SUCH AS IF HARRIS WINS, WILL THE ADMINISTRATION CONTINUE TO SUPPORT UKRAINE IN THEIR CONFLICT WITH RUSSIA?

GRASSLEY SAYS HE’S HOPEFUL A HARRIS ADMINISTRATION WOULD CONTINUE THAT SUPPORT SINCE THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS DONE THAT.

GRASSLEY APPEARED ON KSCJ’S “OPEN LINE” WEDNESDAY.