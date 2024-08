AIR MUSEUM TO HOST MILITARY MEMORIAL DISPLAY

NEXT MONTH A SPECIAL MEMORIAL WILL BE ON DISPLAY AT THE MID AMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION NEAR THE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT.

KEVIN BLOSCH IS THE AIR MUSEUM DIRECTOR:

BLOSCH1 OC……AFGHANISTAN CONFLICTS. :22

THIS MEMORIAL WILL SHOW PICTURES OF THE IOWA VETERANS WHO PAID THE ULTIMATE PRICE WHILE SERVING THEIR COUNTRY IN THE MIDDLE EAST:

BLOSCH2 OC…..BE PRETTY BUSY. :14

THERE’S NO ADMISSION FEE BUT FREE WILL DONATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED FROM THOSE WHO ATTEND.

BLOSCH SAYS THE MUSEUM WILL ALSO BE EXPANDING ITS HOURS:

BLOSCH3 OC……..OPEN ALL WEEK. :26

THE MEMORIAL WILL BE ON DISPLAY SEPTEMBER 4TH THROUGH THE 25TH.