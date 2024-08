WOODBURY COUNTY PREPARES TO MOVE IN TO NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER

WOODBURY COUNTY’S LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITY HAS OFFICIALLY SIGNED THE SUBSTANTIAL COMPLETION DOCUMENT FOR THE NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER ON 28TH STREET.

CHAIRMAN RON WIECK SIGNED THE DOCUMENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO ACCEPT THE BUILDING FROM THE GOLDBERG GROUP, WHO ARE THE ARCHITECTS OF THE FACILITY.

SHANE ALBRECHT OF THE BAKER GROUP, THE PROJECT CONTRACTOR, EXPLAINED WHAT THAT MEANS TO THE L-E-C BOARD:

THERE’S STILL A PUNCH LIST OF SEVERAL ITEMS TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN THE NEXT 60 DAYS.

THE L-E-C AUTHORITY IS PLANNING A V-I-P OPEN HOUSE ON SEPTEMBER 18TH AND PUBLIC TOURS OF THE NON-SECURED AREAS OF THE NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.