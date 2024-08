REMAX TO HOST WEBINAR ON NEW REAL ESTATE LAWS

IF YOU HAVE BEEN THINKING ABOUT BUYING A HOME OR PROPERTY IN IOWA, SOME LAWS HAVE CHANGED IN THE LAST SIX WEEKS.

AS OF JULY 1ST, REAL ESTATE BUYERS AND BUYER AGENTS IN THE STATE OF IOWA ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE A BUYER REPRESENTATION AGREEMENT IN PLACE PRIOR TO THE AGENT OFFERING SERVICES INCLUDING SHOWING A HOME OR PROPERTY.

AS OF AUGUST 13TH, ALL COOPERATIVE COMPENSATION BETWEEN BUYER AND SELLER BROKERAGES WAS REMOVED FROM THE MULTIPLE LISTING SERVICES NATIONWIDE.

REAL ESTATE CODE CHANGES IN THE STATE OF IOWA WILL ALSO GO INTO EFFECT AUGUST 17TH.

TO HELP EXPLAIN ALL OF THIS, JEFF CARLSON OF RE/MAX EXPERIENCE IN SIOUX CITY AND HIS PARTNERS WILL HOST A FREE 30 MINUTE ZOOM WEBINAR OPEN TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC WEDNESDAY AT NOON:

CARLSON SAYS THE WEBINAR WILL EXPLAIN POINTS SUCH AS THE BUYER REPRESENATION AGREEMENT:

HE SAYS THERE HAVE ALREADY BEEN ERRORS IN SOME NATIONAL COVERAGE OF THE NEW LAWS:

CARLSON SAYS REMAX HAS BEEN TRAINING THEIR AGENTS FOR WEEKS ON HOW TO NAVIGATE THE NEW LANDSCAPE AND MAKE SURE THEIR CLIENTS HAVE SOUND ADVICE AND THAT THE BUYING AND SELLING PROCESS IS AS SMOOTH AS POSSIBLE.

A ZOOM LINK IS LISTED BELOW:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUtf- msrj4vE9311bJ3b_D2WbV2WRRtZPNI