MONONA COUNTY ADDED TO FEMA DISASTER AID LIST

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ISSUED A DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR MONONA COUNTY IN RESPONSE TO SEVERE STORMS THAT OCCURRED ON JUNE 21 AND THE FEDERAL MAJOR DISASTER DECLARATION APPROVAL FOR FEMA INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE GRANTED ON AUGUST 2, 2024.

WITH THE RECENT APPROVAL OF FEMA INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE, MONONA COUNTY OFFICIALS HAVE REQUESTED ACTIVATION OF THE STATE DISASTER CASE ADVOCACY PROGRAM TO ASSIST RESIDENTS IN NAVIGATING VARIOUS STATE AND FEDERAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE RESOURCES NOW AVAILABLE TO THEM.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON DISASTER-RELATED PROGRAMS AND RESOURCES AVAILABLE TO IOWANS, VISIT DISASTERRECOVERY.IOWA.GOV.