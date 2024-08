GRASSLEY WRAPS UP ANNUAL 99 COUNTY TOUR WITH STOP IN SIOUX CITY

U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY CONCLUDED HIS 44TH ANNUAL 99 COUNTY MEETINGS ACROSS IOWA WITH A TOUR OF NOVELTY MACHINE & SUPPLY COMPANY IN SIOUX CITY,

THE SENATOR HAD A QUESTION-AND-ANSWER SESSION WITH EMPLOYEES.

EARLIER IN THE DAY, GRASSLEY HELD MEETINGS IN LE MARS, ROCK RAPIDS AND A TOWN HALL IN SIOUX CENTER.

GRASSLEY SAYS “IOWANS’ INSIGHTS GUIDE HIS POLICY AND OVERSIGHT PRIORITIES IN WASHINGTON.

HE VWRAPPED UP HIS SIOUX CITY VISIT WITH A STOP AT A LOCAL DAIRY QUEES, WHERE THE SENATOR SAYS HE ENJOYED BOTH A STRAWBERRY MALT AND A REESES BLIZZARD AFTER THAT.

Photo from Sen. Grassley