IOWA DEMOCRATS ARRIVE BY AMTRAK AT NATIONAL CONVENTION

THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION IS UNDERWAY IN CHICAGO, AND ABOUT HALF OF THE IOWA DELEGATES MADE THE TRIP THERE ABOARD AMTRAK.

GREGORY CHRISTENSEN, VICE CHAIR OF THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY, IS TEMPORARILY BEING CALLED “THE CONDUCTOR” BY HIS COLLEAGUES BECAUSE IT WAS HIS IDEA.

SINCE THEY BOUGHT THE TICKETS TOGETHER AND GOT A GROUP RATE, THE COST OF ONE TICKET IS ABOUT WHAT IT COSTS TO PARK A VEHICLE IN CHICAGO FOR A SINGLE DAY.

A COUPLE OF IOWA DEMOCRATS IN WESTERN IOWA BOARDED THE CALIFORNIA ZEPHYR IN OMAHA.

OTHERS GOT ABOARD AT STATIONS IN OSCEOLA, OTTUMWA AND MOUNT PLEASANT.

THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION IS BEING STAGED AT THE UNITED CENTER IN CHICAGO, THE SAME VENUE USED WHEN BILL CLINTON AND AL GORE WERE RENOMINATED IN 1996.

Radio iowa/photo by Gregory Christensen