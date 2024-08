E-15 GRANTS AWARDED TO IOWA FUEL STATIONS

SECRETARY TOM VILSACK HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE IS AWARDING $90.3 MILLION DOLLARS OF HIGHER BLENDS INFRASTRUCTURE INCENTIVE PROGRAM GRANTS IN 26 STATES TO UPGRADE FUELING INFRASTRUCTURE.

AMONG THOSE GRANTS, 246 IOWA RETAIL LOCATIONS WILL RECEIVE NEARLY $17 MILLION DOLLARS TO EXPAND CONSUMER ACCESS TO HIGHER BIOFUEL BLENDS LIKE E-15 AND B-20 ACROSS IOWA.

IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MONTE SHAW SAYS “E15 CAN SAVE CONSUMERS 10 TO 25 CENTS PER GALLON.

IOWA’S E-15 ACCESS STANDARD TAKES EFFECT ON JANUARY 1ST OF 2026.