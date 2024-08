BLAST DEMOLITION OF COLLAPSED RAILROAD BRIDGE BEGINS

BLAST OC…SFX SOUND. ;09

THAT WAS THE SOUND OF THE BLAST WHEN CHARGES WERE SET OFF TO HELP BEGIN REMOVAL OF THE COLLAPSED BIG SIOUX RIVER RAILROAD BRIDGE SPAN ON THE SOUTH DAKOTA SIDE OF THE RIVER AT NORTH SIOUX CITY THIS (MONDAY) MORNING.

AMY MCBETH IS WITH THE BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE RAILROAD, WHICH CONDUCTED THE OPERATION:

BLAST4 OC……… OF THE RIVER. :12

AFTER AN INSPECTION FOLLOWING THE CONTROLLED BLAST, CREWS STARTED REMOVING THE SPAN FROM THE RIVER.

THE BRIDGE COLLAPSED IN LATE JUNE DUE TO FLOODING OF THE BIG SIOUX RIVER.

MCBETH SAYS THE RAILROAD PLANS TO REBUILD IT:

BLAST5 OC……..RECONSTRUCT THIS BRIDGE. :13

SHE SAYS IT WILL TAKE ABOUT A WEEK TO REMOVE THE DEBRIS FROM THE SOUTH DAKOTA SIDE OF THE RIVER.

THE SPAN ON THE IOWA SIDE OF THE RIVER IN SIOUX CITY WILL BE DETONATED ON SEPTEMBER 6TH.