PERDUE FOODS CHICKEN PRODUCT RECALL

GEORGIA BASED PERDUE FOODS HAS RECALLED APPROXIMATELY 167,171 POUNDS OF FROZEN, READY-TO-EAT CHICKEN BREAST NUGGET AND TENDER PRODUCTS THAT MAY BE CONTAMINATED WITH METAL WIRE MATERIAL.

THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE’S FOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE SAYS THE FROZEN CHICKEN ITEMS WERE PRODUCED ON MARCH 23RD AND ARE MARKED WITH THE NUMBER “P-33944” ON THE BACK OF THE PACKAGE.

THE ITEMS WERE SHIPPED TO RETAIL LOCATIONS NATIONWIDE AND SOLD ONLINE DIRECTLY TO CONSUMERS.

THE PROBLEM WAS DISCOVERED AFTER THE FIRM RECEIVED CONSUMER COMPLAINTS ABOUT METAL WIRE EMBEDDED IN THE PRODUCT AND NOTIFIED FSIS OF THE ISSUE.

IF YOU PURCHASED THESE PRODUCTS, EITHER THROW THEM AWAY OR RETURN THEM TO THE PLACE OF PURCHASE FOR A REFUND.

THE FOLLOWING PRODUCTS ARE SUBJECT TO RECALL:

22-OZ. (1.38-LBS.) VACUUM-SEALED PLASTIC PACKAGES CONTAINING “PERDUE SIMPLY SMART ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS” WITH BEST IF USED BY DATE OF “03 23 25” REPRESENTED ON THE BACK OF THE PACKAGE.

29-OZ. (1.81-LBS.) VACUUM-SEALED PLASTIC PACKAGES CONTAINING “PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS WITH BEST IF USED BY DATE OF “03 23 25” REPRESENTED ON THE BACK OF THE PACKAGE.

22-OZ. (1.38-LBS.) VACUUM-SEALED PACKAGES CONTAINING “BUTCHERBOX ORGANIC CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS” WITH BEST IF USED BY DATE OF “03 23 25” REPRESENTED ON THE BACK OF THE PACKAGE.