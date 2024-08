NORTH SIOUX BRIDGE BLAST SET FOR MONDAY

THE BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE RAILWAY PROJECT TEAM WILL BEGIN REMOVING THE FAILED BIG SIOUX RIVER RAILROAD BRIDGE SPAN ON THE SOUTH DAKOTA SIDE OF THE RIVER AT NORTH SIOUX CITY MONDAY MORNING.

A BLASTING OPERATION USING STRATEGICALLY LOCATED CHARGES IS SCHEDULED FOR 9 A.M.

A ONE-THOUSAND FOOT SAFETY PERIMETER WILL BE ESTABLISHED AT 8:30 A.M. WITH ROADS NEAR THE BLAST CLOSED AT 8:45.

A FIVE-MINUTE AND THEN A ONE MINUTE WARNING SIREN WILL SOUND JUST BEFORE THE BLAST, FOLLOWED BY A TEN SECOND COUNTDOWN.

FOLLOWING THE BLAST, AN INSPECTION WILL BE CONDUCTED AND AUTHORITES HOPE TO REOPEN THE AREA AT 9:15 A.M.

Photo by SD Emergency Management/C. A. P.