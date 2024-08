LONG TERM FLOOD RECOVERY GROUP ESTABLISHED

A LONG-TERM RECOVERY GROUP HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED IN RESPONSE TO THE DEVASTATING FLOODING THAT IMPACTED WOODBURY COUNTY TO PROVIDE ONGOING SUPPORT TO RESIDENTS WHO WERE IMPACTED.

THE GROUP INCLUDES REPRESENTATIVES FROM FAITH-BASED ORGANIZATIONS, LOCAL NON-PROFITS, AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT.

THE LONG TERM GROUP WILL FOCUS ON HELPING RESIDENTS ADDRESS UNMET NEEDS THEY ARE STILL FACING AND CONNECT THEM WITH RESOURCES TO HELP THEM.

RESIDENTS OF WOODBURY COUNTY CAN CONTACT THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND AT 712-274-1610 TO LEARN HOW THE LONG-TERM RECOVERY GROUP CAN ASSIST THEM.

RESIDENTS OF UNION COUNTY, PLYMOUTH COUNTY OR DAKOTA COUNTY CAN CONTACT THE SALVATION ARMY OF SIOUXLAND AT 712-255-8836.