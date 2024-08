DOWNTOWN QUIET ZONE CONSTRUCTION TO BEGIN

SIOUX CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THE START OF THE DOWNTOWN QUIET ZONE

IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT ON COURT STREET AND VIRGINIA STREET WILL BEGIN CONSTRUCTION ON MONDAY.

THE PROJECT INCLUDES CONSTRUCTION OF RAISED MEDIANS NORTH AND SOUTH OF THE BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE RAILROAD CROSSINGS ON BOTH COURT STREET AND VIRGINIA STREET.

DURING CONSTRUCTION TRAFFIC WILL BE MAINTAINED TO A MINIMUM OF ONE LANE IN EACH DIRECTION. OCCASIONALLY, COURT STREET MAY BE REDUCED TO ONE LANE OF ALTERNATING TRAFFIC WITH A FLAGGER.

THE WORK IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN A MONTH, WEATHER PERMITTING.