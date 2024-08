RIVERFRONT TRAIL WEST OF BOAT MARINA CLOSED TO BIKES & FOOT TRAFFIC

PART OF SIOUX CITY’S RIVERFRONT TRAIL IS CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE SO REPAIRS CAN BE MADE FOLLOWING RECENT AREA FLOODING.

JESSICA FELIX OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS SIGNS AND BARRICADES ARE NOW POSTED CLOSING THE TRAIL WEST OF THE PUBLIC BOAT RAMP PARKING LOT IN CHRIS LARSEN PARK OFF OF HAMILTON BOULEVARD:

FELIX1 OC……..CAN BE MADE. :21

FELIX SAYS THE DAMAGE IS EXTENSIVE AND IS A SAFETY HAZARD, SO NO WALKING OR BIKING WILL BE BE ALLOWED ON THAT PART OF THE TRAIL:

FELIX2 OC…….NO TRESPASSING SIGN. :19

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS TRESPASSERS WILL BE ARRESTED AND ARE SUBJECT TO A TEN THOUSAND DOLLAR FINE:

TGILL1 OC………DANGEROUS FOR PEOPLE. :22

SGT. GILL SAYS POLICE HAVE ALSO BEEN REMOVING TRANSIENTS FROM THE AFFECTED AREA:

TGILL2 OC……ONCE AGAIN. :13

FELIX SAYS THE TRAIL AREA NEEDING REPAIRS IS A MILE LONG AND WILL TAKE SOME TIME TO COMPLETE BECAUSE IT IS A CHALLENGING WORKSITE.

SHE SAYS IT WILL LIKELY BE NEXT YEAR BEFORE IT REOPENS TO PEDESTRIANS AND RIDERS.