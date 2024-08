RAZZLE DAZZLE FABRIC ART NEARS COMPLETION

ARTIST AMANDA BROWDER IS BACK IN SIOUX CITY AND PUTTING THE FINISHING TOUCHES ON HER “RAZZLE DAZZLE” PROJECT, A MASSIVE TEXTILE SCULPTURE THAT WILL BE SUSPENDED FROM DIFFERENT AREAS OF THE ART CENTER’S BUILDINGS IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY STARTING NEXT WEEK.

BROWDER AND SOME LOCAL VOLUNTEERS HAVE BEEN PUTTING THE HUGE FABRIC PIECES TOGETHER ON THE FLOOR OF THE CITY EVENTS CENTER THE PAST FEW DAYS:

ON TUESDAY, THE PROJECT STARTS COMING TOGETHER FOR THE PUBLIC TO SEE:

SUE MULLIN WAS ON THE EVENTS CENTER FLOOR WITH A FEW OTHER LOCAL VOLUNTEERS HELPING BROWDER PUT THE PIECES TOGETHER:

BROWDER SAYS MULLIN AND THE OTHERS ARE WHY RAZZLE DAZZLE IS A COMMUNITY PROJECT:

RAZZLE DAZZLE WILL BE ON FULL DISPLAY, DRAPED OVER THE ART CENTER’S EXTERIOR DURING THE UPCOMING ARTSPLASH CELEBRATION.