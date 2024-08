LOCAL HEROES HONORED FOR COMMUNITY IMPACT

KSCJ AND POWELL BROADCASTING HONORED SIX SIOUXLAND AREA FIRST RESPONDERS AND MILITARY VETERANS FOR THEIR SPECIAL SERVICE IN THE LINE OF DUTY THIS YEAR.

ALL SIX WERE MONTHLY HONOREES OF THE RADIO GROUP’S “IMPACT” AWARD.

WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTY SAGE LEWIS IS ONE OF THE HONOREES, WHO RESPONDED TO A PAIR OF EMERGENCIES, ONE IN THE TOWN OF LUTON:

THE SECOND INCIDENT HAPPENED NOT LONG AFTER THAT:

LEWIS SAYS BEING OFF DUTY DID NOT MEAN HE WOULDN’T RESPOND TO THE ACCIDENT SCENE:

HIS NAME WAS DRAWN FROM THE SIX IMPACT RECIPIENTS TO CHOOSE A NON-PROFIT TO RECEIVE A $500 DONATION FROM STOCKTON TOWING IN LEWIS’S NAME.

HE CHOSE A LOCAL JUDO CLUB OPERATED BY KAREN MACKEY:

THE OTHER MONTHLY IMPACT RECIPIENTS ARE SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. ALAN SCHMECKPEPER, DAN LOOFE AND LIZ FORD OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE, MILITARY VETERAN AND FREEDOM PARK BOARD MEMBER MARTY HOGAN, PONCA VOLUNTEER FIRE AND RESCUE CAPTAIN LYNN JOHANSEN AND MOVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE EMT OPERATIONS DIRECTOR TOM CHARTIER.

NEWS DIRECTOR WOODY GOTTBURG AND SALES REP BAILY SITZMANN SPOKE AT THE EVENT.