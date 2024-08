GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT REPAIRS CONTINUE

REPAIRS CONTINUE ON SIOUX CITY’S GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT, ONE OF THE MAIN HIGHWAY LINKS BETWEEN THE DOWNTOWN AREA AND MORNINGSIDE.

THE WESTBOUND LANES OF THE VIADUCT WERE CLOSED ON MAY 21ST AFTER SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE FINDINGS INDICATED THAT A PRECAUTIONARY CLOSURE WAS NECESSARY.

TRAFFIC HAS BEEN HEAD TO HEAD IN THE EASTBOUND LANES SINCE THEN WITH NO SEMI OR HEAVY TRUCK TRAFFIC ALLOWED.

JESSICA FELIX, DISTRICT 3 ENGINEER OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, SAYS REPAIRS ARE ABOUT 75 PERCENT COMPLETE AND CHANGES ARE COMING SOON:

VIADUCT3 OC……….NOVEMBER 15TH. :16

SHE SAYS A LOAD RESTRICTION POSTING OF 20 TONS WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT GOING FORWARD.

FELIX SAYS YOU WILL ALSO NOT SEE ALL FOUR LANES OPEN ANYTIME SOON, BUT ONE LANE EACH WAY WITH A CONCRETE MIDDLE MEDIAN SEPARATING THEM:

VIADUCT4 OC……..UP IN THE AIR. :21

FELIX SAYS IT WILL BE A FEW YEARS BEFORE A NEW VIADUCT WILL BE CONSTRUCTED:

VIADUCT5 OC……….HAVE TO PURCHASE. :14

A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PREFERRED LOCATION OF THAT NEW VIADUCT WILL BE HELD IN OCTOBER.

THE TWO OPTIONS ARE EITHER NEXT TO OR SOUTH OF THE EXISTING VIADUCT.