LOCAL CITZENS MAY SOON BE ABLE TO GET AN UP CLOSE LOOK AT THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.

FINISHING WORK ON THE FACILITY IS CONTINUING, BUT MEMBERS OF THE LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AUTHORITY BOARD PLAN TO HAVE A PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE IN SEPTEMBER.

THE DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18TH WITH PUBLIC TOURS OF THE NON-SECURED AREAS OF THE FACILITY TO TAKE PLACE IN THE AFTERNOON.

BOARD MEMBERS HOPE TO RELEASE MORE INFORMATION IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS.