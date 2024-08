LEWIS & CLARK ENCAMPMENT TO TAKE PLACE THIS WEEKEND

THIS WEEKEND THE CHRIS LARSON PARK AREA NEAR THE RIVERBOAT MUSEUM WILL BE ALIVE WITH ACTIVITY INCLUDING REPLICA TENTS AND EQUIPMENT DATING BACK TO THE EARLY 1800’S.

THERESA WEAVER OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM SAYS IT’S TIME FOR THE ANNUAL LEWIS AND CLARK ENCAMPMENT:

L&C1 OC……….AT THAT TIME. :23

THE LEWIS AND CLARK EXPEDITION CAME THROUGH AND CAMPED IN WHAT IS NOW SIOUX CITY IN 1804.

SOME OF THE REENACTORS HAVE BEEN TAKING PART IN THE ENCAMPMENT FOR SEVERAL YEARS AND TAKE IT VERY SERIOUSLY:

L&C2 OC…….AT THE TIME. :23

AS THE EXPEDITION CAME UP THE MISSOURI RIVER ON THEIR WAY TO THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST, SGT. CHARLES FLOYD BECAME ILL AND DIED.

HE WAS BURIED ON A BLUFF OVERLOOKING THE RIVER, AND HIS BURIAL SITE IS MARKED BY SIOUX CITY’S FLOYD MONUMENT OVERLOOKING INTERSTATE 29.

EVERY YEAR THE REENACTORS HOLD A COMMEMORATION OF SGT. FLOYD’S BURIAL AT THE MONUMENT, AND WILL DO SO AGAIN SATURDAY EVENING AT 6 P.M.:

L&C3 OC…………..AS WELL. :18

BACK AT THE RIVERFRONT CAMP, WEAVER SAYS THERE WILL ALSO BE KIDS ACTIVITIES FROM 10 A.M. UNTIL 1 P.M. BOTH DAYS:

L&C4 OC……….MAP MAKING ACTIVITIES. :09

THE ENCAMPMENT TAKES PLACE FROM 10 A.M. UNTIL 4 P.M. SATURDAY AND FROM 10 A.M. UNTIL 3 PM. SUNDAY AT CHRIS LARSON PARK JUST OFF THE HAMILTON BOULEVARD I-29 EXIT.