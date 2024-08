IOWA JOBLESS RATE REMAINS STEADY

IOWA WORKFORCE OFFICIALS SAY THE CLOSURE OF TYSON’S PORK PROCESSING PLANT IN PERRY HAS HAD LITTLE EFFECT ON THE STATE’S OVERALL UNEMPLOYMENT RATE.

IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WAS TWO-POINT-EIGHT PERCENT IN JULY — UNCHANGED FOR THE FOURTH CONSECUTIVE MONTH.

JESSE DOUGHERTY OF IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT, SAYS LESS THAN HALF OF THE NEARLY 14-HUNDRED WORKERS WHO LOST THEIR JOBS WHEN THE TYSON PLANT CLOSED IN JUNE APPLIED FOR JOBLESS BENEFITS IN JULY.

JOBLESS12

TYSON WAS THE LARGEST EMPLOYER IN PERRY AND CITED FINANCIAL STRUGGLES WITHIN THE PORK INDUSTRY AS THE MAIN REASON FOR CLOSING THE PLANT.

THE LATEST STATE JOBLESS REPORT SHOWS THERE WERE ABOUT A THOUSAND MORE IOWANS RECEIVING UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS IN JULY COMPARED TO JUNE.

DOUGHERTY SAYS THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE STAYED STEADY BECAUSE JOBS WERE ADDED IN SOME SECTORS OF THE ECONOMY.

JOBLESS13

THAT SECTOR ADDED ABOUT 500 JOBS IN JULY.

THE EDUCATION AND HEALTH CARE SECTORS TOGETHER ADDED 700 JOBS:

JOBLESS14

DOUGHERTY SAYS THE TOTAL NUMBER OF IOWANS IN THE WORKFORCE HAS DROPPED IN THE PAST YEAR, HOWEVER. THERE WERE OVER 21,000 FEWER IOWANS WORKING LAST MONTH COMPARED TO JULY OF 2023.

THE NUMBER OF CONSTRUCTION JOBS IN IOWA HAS DECLINED BY OVER THREE-THOUSAND SINCE MARCH.

RADIO IOWA