APPEAL FILED OF GAUSMAN LAWSUIT RULING AGAINST SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

ATTORNEYS REPRESENTING THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT HAVE FILED DOCUMENTS APPEALING A JUDGE’S RULING THAT THE SCHOOL BOARD VIOLATED IOWA’S OPEN MEETINGS LAW REGARDING DISCUSSIONS ABOUT FORMER SUPERINTENDENT PAUL GAUSMAN IN JANUARY OF 2022.

THE APPEAL TO THE IOWA SUPREME COURT IS OVER A RULING FROM A LAWSUIT FILED BY GAUSMAN IN 2023 CLAIMING SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS DAN GREENWELL, JAN GEORGE, TAYLOR GOODVIN AND BOB MICHAELSON VIOLATED OPEN MEETINGS LAWS.

GOODVIN IS NO LONGER ON THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD.

THE APPEAL IS OF JUDGE JEFFREY NEARY RULING EARLIER THIS YEAR THAT THE JANUARY 2022, MEETING VIOLATED OPEN MEETINGS LAW BECAUSE IT WENT BEYOND EVALUATING GAUSMAN’S PROFESSIONAL COMPETENCY.

THE SCHOOL BOARD VOTED 6-1 MONDAY TO APPROVE APPEALS OF ADVERSE RULINGS IN THE GAUSMAN CASE.

THE BOARD CLAIMS JUDGE NEARY MISAPPLIED IOWA LAW AND MADE OTHER ERRORS.

NEARY RULED THAT GEORGE, GOODVIN AND MICHAELSON ACTED IN GOOD FAITH IN SETTING A CLOSED-DOOR MEETING IN JANUARY OF 2022, BUT GREENWELL DID NOT.

GREENWELL WAS ORDERED TO PAY GAUSMAN’S ATTORNEY FEES OF OVER $52,700 AND A $500 COURT FEE.