STUDENT INJURED IN DRIVE BY INCIDENT AT WIT HOUSING AREA

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING INCIDENT TUESDAY NIGHT AROUND 10 P.M. AT THE HOUSING AREA OF THE WESTERN IOWA TECH CAMPUS.

A CAMPUS STATEMENT SAYS IT OCCURRED IN THE PARKING LOT OF PRAIRIE PLACE SUITES IN THE HOUSING COMPLEX.

A BLACK S-U-V, WITH IOWA LICENSE PLATE NTS 320 OCCUPIED BY TWO BLACK MALES WEARING SKI MASKS DROVE NEAR A STUDENT.

ONE OF THE SUSPECTS USED AN AIR SOFT TYPE WEAPON TO SHOOT A STUDENT IN THE PARKING LOT, STRIKING THE PERSON.

THE VEHICLE FLED THE CAMPUS AND DROVE DOWN POMEGRANATE STREET TO STONE AVENUE, EVENTUALLY TURNING INTO MORNINGSIDE ESTATES.

THE IDENTITIES OF THE TWO OCCUPANTS ARE UNKNOWN.

THERE’S NO INFORMATION ON THE INJURY TO THE STUDENT.