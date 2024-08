LOCAL AIRPORTS RECEIVE GRANT FUNDING

THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS ANNOUNCED INFRASTRUCTURE GRANTS TOTALING 17.2 MILLION DOLLARS HAVE BEEN AWARDED TO IOWA AIRPORTS.

SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT WILL RECEIVE 1.1 MILLION DOLLARS FOR TAXIWAY REPAIRS.

THE SPENCER REGIONAL AIRPORT WILL RECEIVE 294-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

AIRPORTS AT LE MARS, CHEROKEE, SHELDON, MAURICE, AND STORM LAKE WILL EACH RECEIVE 144-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

IN ADDITION, THE IOWA TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION APPROVED $9.3 MILLION DOLLARS TUESDAY FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2025 STATE AVIATION PROGRAM,

THE FUNDING INCLUDES MONEY FOR A VARIETY OF NORTHWEST IOWA PROJECTS INCLUDING $400,000 TO SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT FOR APRON RECONSTRUCTION AND $128,330 FOR TERMINAL ROOF REPLACEMENT.

THE LE MARS MUNICIPAL AIRPORT WILL RECEIVE $350,000 FOR TAXILANE EXTENSION, APRON EXPANSION, AND SITE IMPROVEMENTS.

SIOUX COUNTY REGIONAL AIRPORT AT MAURICE RECEIVES $88,125 FOR APRON UTILITY EXPANSION.