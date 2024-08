CAREER ACADEMY HOUSE TO BE NEW HOME OF TWO LOCAL FLOOD VICTIMS

A HOUSE BUILT BY SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS AT THE CAREER ACADEMY FACILITY HAS BEEN PURCHASED BY A COUPLE NEAR JEFFERSON, SOUTH DAKOTA WHO LOST THEIR HOME IN THIS SUMMER’S FLOODS.

DAVE AND JUDY OBERG HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS DAY FOR TWO MONTHS:

HOUSE1 OC……EVERTHING ABOUT IT. :25

THE OBERGS PUT IN A BID ON THE HOME AND GOT IT.

THEY MET THE STUDENTS AND INSTRUCTORS THAT BUILT THE 1,646 SQUARE FOOT HOME THIS (WEDNESDAY) MORNING:

HOUSE2 OC…….THEY DID THEIR JOB. :18

THE OBERGS LIVE ON A 120 ACRE FARM, AND THE NEW HOUSE WILL BE SET ON HIGHER GROUND THAT IS UNLIKELY TO BE FLOODED IN THE FUTURE:

HOUSE3 OC….OFF THE GRADE. :13

CAREER ACADEMY PRINCIPAL ERIC KILBURN SAYS HE WAS A LITTLE NERVOUS AS A SEMI PULLED THE COMPLETED HOUSE OUT OF THE ACADEMY BUILDING, BUT IT WAS EXCITING TO SEE THE MOVE GET UNDERWAY:

HOUSE4 OC…COOL TO WATCH. :10

HE SAYS THE CAREER ACADEMY STUDENTS WILL START WORKING ON A NEW HOUSE AS SOON AS THE FALL SEMESTER GETS UNDERWAY.

HEAVY RAIN IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA KEPT THE HOUSE FROM BE MOVED FROM THE PARKING LOT AS THE GRAVEL ROADS IT WOULD TRAVEL ON TO GET TO SOUTH DAKOTA WERE TOO SOFT.

THAT MOVE, EXPECTED TO TAKE AROUND FOUR HOURS, WILL TAKE PLACE THURSDAY AFTER THE ROADS DRY OUT.

JUDY OBERG SAYS SHE IS ALREADY LOOKING FORWARD TO HAVING A 12 FOOT CHRISTMAS TREE IN HER NEW HOME THIS DECEMBER.