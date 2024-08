RECORD YEAR FOR IOWA GOVERNOR’S CHARITY STEER SHOW

THE 42ND ANNUAL IOWA GOVERNOR’S CHARITY STEER SHOW HAS SET A NEW RECORD, RAISING $568,000 FOR THE RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF IOWA.

THE MONEY RAISED WAS A SIGNIFICANT JUMP FROM LAST YEAR’S RECORD OF $501,000.

INCLUDING THIS YEAR, THE IOWA GOVERNOR’S CHARITY STEER HAS RAISED NEARLY $6 MILLION DOLLARS IN DONATIONS SINCE ITS INCEPTION IN 1983.

ALL MONEY RAISED BENEFITS THE THREE INDEPENDENT RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF IOWA LOCATED IN SIOUX CITY, DES MOINES AND IOWA CITY.

TWO EXHIBITORS ALSO EXCEEDED THE THRESHOLD OF THE MOST DOLLARS RAISED THROUGHOUT THE EVENT FROM DONATIONS AND THE SALE OF THEIR STEER.

BAYLEN BRINK RAISED $71,354 AND 14-YEAR-OLD JACOB RINGKOB OF MOVILLE RAISED $58,211 WITH HIS LOCAL STEER “MCMISTER”, WITH BOTH EXHIBITORS TOPPING THE PREVIOUS RECORD OF $48,000.

Photo by Iowa Cattlemen’s Association