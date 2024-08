MISSING SAC CITY WOMAN FOUND SAFE (Update)

SAC CITY POLICE SAY A MISSING WOMAN HAS BEEN FOUND

44-YEAR-OLD AMY LYN HEITMAN WAS REPORTED MISSING MONDAY NIGHT AFTER SHE REPORTED HAVING CAR TROUBLE JUST AFTER 9:30 P.M.

A FRIEND REPORTED THAT SHE LEFT THE FRIENDS RESIDENCE IN LAURENS ON FOOT AROUND 11:30 TUESDAY MORNING.

POCAHONTAS POLICE FOUND HER CAR ON HIGHWAY 7 NEAR POMEROY.

SAC CITY POLICE SAYS LAURENS POLICE MADE CONTACT WITH HER AROUND 3:30 P.M. TUESDAY, AND CONFIRMED SHE WAS SAFE.

———————————————————–

NORTHWEST IOWA AUTHORITIES ARE ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING SAC CITY WOMAN.

SAC CITY POLICE RECEIVED A WELFARE CHECK REQUEST FROM THE FAMILY OF 44-YEAR-OLD AMY LYN HEITMAN MONDAY NIGHT AFTER SHE REPORTED HAVING CAR TROUBLE JUST AFTER 9:30 P.M.

SINCE THEN SHE HAS NOT ANSWERED HER PHONE OR SHARED HER LOCATION.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ATTEMPTS TO MAKE CONTACT WITH HER HAVE BEEN UNSUCCESSFUL.

A FRIEND HAS SINCE REPORTED THAT SHE LEFT THE FRIENDS RESIDENCE IN LAURENS ON FOOT AROUND 11:30 TUESDAY MORNING WEARING BLUE JEANS AND A BLACK T-SHIRT WITH HER HAIR DOWN.

POCAHONTAS POLICE POSTED ON FACEBOOK THAT THEY FOUND HER CAR ON HIGHWAY 7 NEAR POMEROY.

HEITMAN IS 5’2″, 150 POUNDS WITH BROWN HAIR AND BLUE EYES.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON HER WHEREABOUTS SHOULD CONTACT SAC CITY POLICE AT 712-662-7772.