HALF MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL TICKET ABOUT TO EXPIRE

A POWERBALL TICKET WITH A SIX-FIGURE PRIZE WILL SOON BECOME A WORTHLESS PIECE OF PAPER.

IOWA LOTTERY SPOKESPERSON MARY NEUBAUER SAYS THE TICKET WORTH 500-THOUSAND DOLLARS WAS PURCHASED MARCH 16TH AT A KWIK STAR IN MASON CITY.

NEUBAUER AND OTHERS FROM THE IOWA LOTTERY STAFF WENT TO THE STORE MONDAY TO RAISE AWARENESS OF THE UNCLAIMED PRIZE.

THE PRIZE IS LARGE ENOUGH THAT THE WINNING TICKET HAS TO BE REDEEMED AT LOTTERY HEADQUARTERS IN CLIVE.

A TWO MILLION DOLLAR MEGA MILLIONS TICKET EXPIRED IN 2023 WITHOUT BEING CLAIMED.

NEUBAUER SAYS ANYTHING COULD HAPPEN IN THE FINAL MONTH AND THEY HOPE EVERYONE CHECKS THEIR TICKETS.

NEUBAUER SAYS THE STORE WHERE THE TICKET WAS SOLD WILL KEEP A SIGN UP LETTING PEOPLE KNOW UNTIL THE TICKET EXPIRES.

Radio Iowa