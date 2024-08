FOUR APPLY TO BECOME NW IOWA DISTRICT JUDGE

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE APPLIED TO BECOME A DISTRICT ASSOCIATE JUDGE FOR A SIX COUNTY AREA OF NORTHWEST IOWA.

DREW BOCKENSTEDT, MOLLY JOLY, LAURY LAU KLEINSCHMIDT AND MELINDA WICKS HAVE FILED AN APPLICATION WITH THE DISTRICT 3B JUDICIAL NOMINATING COMMISSION.

THE POSITION WILL BE OPEN BECAUSE OF THE UPCOMING RETIREMENT OF DISTRICT ASSOCIATE JUDGE TODD HENSLEY.

EACH APPLICANT WILL BE GIVEN A PERSONAL INTERVIEW ON AUGUST 20TH.

JUDICIAL SUB-DISTRICT 3B CONSISTS OF WOODBURY, PLYMOUTH, MONONA, SIOUX, CRAWFORD AND IDA COUNTIES.