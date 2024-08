UNICAMERAL TO BEGIN PROPERTY TAX COMPROMISE DEBATE TUESDAY

NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS RETURNED TO LINCOLN MONDAY FOR DAY TEN OF A SPECIAL SESSION TO TRY AND REDUCE STATE PROPERTY TAXES.

SENATE SPEAKER JOHN ARCH ANNOUNCED TO LAWMAKERS THAT THE REVENUE COMMITTEE WOULD CONVENE TO TRY AND FINALIZE A COMPROMISE BILL TO LOWER PROPERTY TAXES:

ARCH1 OC…….ACTUAL LANGUAGE. :13

IF THEY FINALIZED A BILL, IT WOULD BE DEBATED TODAY (TUESDAY).

ARCH2 OC……..IN EXEC SESSION. :17

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN WANTS PROPERTY TAXES REDUCED BY 50 PERCENT.

AFTER THREE HOURS OF DISCUSSION BY THE REVENUE COMMITTEE, THEY CRAFTED A COMPROMISE TO START THAT DEBATE BEFORE THE FULL SENATE, BUT THE CRAFTED MEASURE WILL LOWER PROPERTY TAXES BY AROUND 30%,

IT ALSO INCREASES THE SALES TAX ON THINGS LIKE CIGARETTES, SOFT DRINKS, CANDY, HARD LIQUOR, HEMP, E-CIGARETTES AND SOME FORMS OF GAMING IN THE STATE.

THE LEGISLATURE RECONVENES AT 9 A.M. TUESDAY TO START THAT DISCUSSION..