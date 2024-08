UNICAMERAL SPECIAL SESSION CONTINUES TAX DEBATE

NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS RETURNED TO LINCOLN FOR DAY TEN OF A SPECIAL SESSION TO TRY AND REDUCE STATE PROPERTY TAXES.

THE SESSION BEGAN AT 1 P.M. WITH LOCAL SENATOR JONI ALBRECHT LEADING THE GROUP IN THE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

SENATE SPEAKER JOHN ARCH THEN ANNOUNCED THE REVENUE COMMITTEE WOULD CONVENE TO TRY AND FINALIZE A BILL TO LOWER PROPERTY TAXES:

IF A BILL IS FINALIZED IT WILL BE DEBATED ON TUESDAY.

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN WANTS PROPERTY TAXES REDUCED BY 50 PERCENT.

VARIOUS SALES TAX INCREASES HAVE BEEN DEBATED TO PROVIDE REVENUE TO HELP MAKE UP WHAT WOULD BE LOST IN PROPERTY TAX REDUCTIONS.

Nebraska Public Media contributed to this story