SELF FACES LIFE IN PRISON FOLLOWING MURDER CONVICTION

A JUDGE HAS FOUND A SIOUX CITY MAN GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE JANUARY, 2023 SHOOTING DEATH OF A WOMAN AT A NEBRASKA STREET RESIDENCE.

24-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF WAS ALSO FOUND GUILTY OF THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT IN THE BENCH TRIAL RULING THAT WAS ISSUED LAST WEEK.

SELF WAS FOUND GUILTY IN THE DEATH OF 31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE (ZOLLY), WHO DIED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE ABDOMEN

SELF FACES LIFE IN PRISON AFTER BEING FOUND GUILTY.

A SENTENCING DATE IN THE CASE HAS NOT BEEN SET.