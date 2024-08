MORE ARRESTS, FEWER ACCIDENTS AT STURGIS RALLY

MOTORCYCLE RIDERS STARTED HEADING HOME AS THE 84TH ANNUAL STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY WRAPPED UP SUNDAY IN THE SOUTH DAKOTA BLACK HILLS.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL RELEASED NUMBERS EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON, SHOWING ARRESTS WERE UP AND ACCIDENTS WERE DOWN COMAPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR.

163 FELONY DRUG ARRESTS OCCURRED AT THE TEN DAY EVENT, UP 8 FROM THE PREVIOUS YEAR.

D-U-I’S INCREASED TO 155, 35, MORE THAN A YEAR AGO.

281 MISDEMEANOR DRUG ARRESTS WERE MADE IN THE STURGIS AND RAPID CITY AREA, UP FROM 246 DURING 2023.

AUTHORITIES SEIZED $71,504 IN CASH FROM SUSPECTS, WAY UP FROM ONLY $2005 DOLLARS LAST YEAR.

INJURY ACCIDENTS WERE BARELY HALF AS MANY AS 2023, WITH ONLY 35 COMPARED TO 64 A YEAR AGO.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENTS DROPPED A BIT TO 54 FROM 58 LAST YEAR AND THERE WERE THREE TRAFFIC FATALITIES, DOWN FROM 5 IN 2023.

Sturgis file photo