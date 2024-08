MELTON SAYS IMMIGRATION IS NOT A TOP CONCERN FOR IOWA VOTERS

RYAN MELTON, THE DEMOCRAT RUNNING IN IOWA’S FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT, SPOKE MONDAY IN AN APPEARANCE ON THE DES MOINES REGISTER’S POLITICAL SOAPBOX AT THE IOWA STATE FAIR.

MELTON IS RUNNING AGAINST INCUMBENT REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA OF HULL.

MELTON SAYS IT’S RIDICULOUS FOR REPUBLICANS TO IDENTIFY IMMIGRATION AS THE TOP CONCERN OF VOTERS:

MELTON SAYS THERE IS NO INVASION DESPITE WHAT REPUBLICANS SAY, AND IMMIGRANTS ARE GIVING NEW LIFE TO PLACES LIKE HAWARDEN, STORM LAKE, DENISON AND CARROLL.

MELTON SAYS THE HOLLOWING OUT OF RURAL IOWA IS THE ISSUE THAT COMES UP OVER AND OVER AS HE SPEAKS WITH VOTERS IN THE 36 COUNTIES THAT MAKE UP THE FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT.

HE SAYS LOW PAYING JOBS, ATTACKS ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AND A LACK OF ACCESS TO HEALTH CARE AND CHILD CARE ARE THE ROOT CAUSES.

FEENSTRA DECLINED THE REGISTER’S INVITATION TO SPEAK AT THE SAME SPOT ON THE FAIRGROUNDS.

HE DEFEATED MELTON IN 2022 BY A 37 PERCENT MARGIN.

Radio Iowa/file photo